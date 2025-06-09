Witness details procurement concerns in tender

The health tender trial in the Suva High Court, involving former Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, is expected to conclude tomorrow.

The 13th prosecution witness, Arvind Chandra, founder of Vanmed Labs, told the court he was engaged in 2011 by the Ministry of Health to conduct a consultancy on laboratory services across 17 rural and subdivisional health facilities.

The work involved assessing equipment, machine lifespan, wastage rates, and staffing needs before producing a report for the ministry.

Chandra said he had a professional relationship with Dr Sharma before 2011 and was contacted directly by him for the consultancy due to his experience in the health sector. He also confirmed knowledge of biomedical engineer Vasu Devan and his company Hospineer.

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The court heard that after submitting his report, Chandra continued to receive emails and queries from ministry officials and Dr Sharma regarding technical issues linked to laboratory equipment and procurement. Emails shown in court included discussions on specifications and supplier recommendations connected to Tender CTN 66 of 2011.

Chandra said his role was limited to providing technical advice and clarifications. He confirmed awareness of the tender through public notices and said he was not involved in evaluating bids.

During cross-examination, defence lawyers highlighted his expertise and past work with laboratory equipment manufacturers. The witness agreed that Dr Sharma relied on his technical assessments during the procurement process.

The trial continues tomorrow, with the state expected to close its case.