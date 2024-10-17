Wise earmarked as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan

Pita Wise

Former Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister Pita Wise has been earmarked as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan.

It was revealed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in an interview with the media yesterday.

Rabuka confirms that Wise has applied for a position with Fiji Missions Overseas.

Wise voluntarily resigned from his role after an allegation of serious misconduct last month, after a 20-month tenure with the Coalition Government.

He also served as a Permanent Secretary in the previous administration.

The Public Service Commission, however, acknowledged the contribution from Wise.