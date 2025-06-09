We’re the ones holding it together: Osifelo

file photo

With a shift in priorities in newsrooms, two Pacific journalists are adamant that women are not only surviving the media but also carrying it.

As the Women in Media gets underway in Suva today, Elizabeth Osifelo from the Solomon Islands and Dawn Failoa from Samoa are confident that Pacific journalism is still standing today because women continue to show up.

“Women are the reason media in the Solomons is still holding together. Despite a shortage of journalists in mainstream newsrooms, women have stepped in to ensure stories are still told,” says Osifelo.

However, that resilience has its limits. Osifelo highlighted a reality on the ground that many experienced journalists, many of whom are women, are now moving to high-paying public relations roles.

“There’s a fair distribution of women in the media, but as we grow, our priorities change. That shift often means we lose some of the most promising women from journalism,” she adds.

Dawn Failoa, a seasoned radio personality, echoes similar sentiments from her own newsroom.

“For me, producing local Samoan content is a passion, but getting the facts right is key. Being a woman in this space means holding your ground. Gender balance is crucial, and so is support from male colleagues.”

Failoa believes that mentorship and belief in oneself are powerful tools.

The WIM conference is bringing together media personnel from across the region with a reminder that while challenges are real, so too is the resilience and potential of Pacific women in journalism.

