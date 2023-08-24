WAF not spared from climate change

Climate change is leaving no refuge for the Water Authority of Fiji’s infrastructure and resources.

Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan emphasized this during the climate change and water security discussion.

He says the severity of climate change’s effect is pushing the boundaries of water infrastructure’s design capacity and limits, and fluctuations in temperatures are affecting WAF’s ability to serve its customers.

“Warmer temperatures and the blue-green algae blooms that happened in the dam cost us a significant amount of vulnerability to treat and hamper our production as well.”

Dr. Chanan says another major concern is the drying up of water sources, which is caused by climate change.

“The normal trade winds, the south-easterly winds that bring moisture, have been completely missing for a couple of months. We had northeast winds, there was no rain, and it was really dry. That’s one example of climate change that is already here.”

Today is the final day of the two-day dialogue on climate change and water security.