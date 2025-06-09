Vuibau to remain in custody over alleged murder of Nadi doctor

Ratu Peceli Vuibau, charged with the alleged murder of Nadi doctor Isireli Biumaitotoya, also known as Leighley Leli Darling, will remain in custody.

Vuibau appeared in the Lautoka High Court today, facing one count of murder in relation to the incident on September 1 at the doctor’s Nadi home.

State counsel Joeli Naivalu confirmed that the charge will proceed, while defence lawyer Unaisi Baleilevuka accepted the grounds for Vuibau’s continued remand.

Justice Aruna Aluthge advised the accused to consider his plea options. The State has 21 days to file disclosures, and the matter has been adjourned to October 15.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.