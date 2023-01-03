Vuda lifts kava ban

The Vanua o Vuda celebrated the lifting of its seven-month tabu in Viseisei village today.

The ban on kava, alcohol and cigarette was enforced from June 6th 2022 until January 3rd, 2023 by the Tui Vuda Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia.

The tabu applied to villagers below the age of 45 years from Viseisei, Lomolomo, Lauwaki, Nagaga(Abaca) and Waya Lailai (Namara).

While lifting the ban today, Tui Vuda says it is wise for the villagers to not abuse it as it affects their level of productivity.

“It’s not good to forget God when we drink too much kava. He put us here to work and not drink kava at night and sleep during the day.”

Hundreds of men across these five villagers engaged in farming yams – a crop that requires a lot of commitment and dedication while the ladies engaged in other crafts and designs.