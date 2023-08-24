Village wants help for water matter

[File Photo]

Nadaro Village in Tailevu, which is only a few kilometres from Nausori, is banking on the government for help.

They are hoping that the new administration will eventually connect them to the main water system.

The village still uses a borehole, and the residents claim that because the water is not cleaned, they are vulnerable to infections.

Isei Tuvou, the village’s development chair, claims that while there is no problem with the current supply when the weather is good, there are concerns when it is not.

He claims that for the previous few years, this issue has been repeatedly brought up, and they have asked if a water filter will suffice if they are not connected to the main system.

“This issue we’ve normally raised with the government. Last month, the Minister visited our village, and we raised the issue that we need clean water or a water purifier, just to purify that borehole water so when it goes to the homes, it’s clean.”

According to Tuvou, the village is only permitted to operate its taps during specific hours of the day since the water is stored in tanks.