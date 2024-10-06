Village leads clean-up effort

[Source: Naceva Village Stay/ Facebook]

Naceva Village on Beqa Island is taking steps to protect its coastal environment while addressing waste management through a clean-up campaign.

It also works to transform litter into a valuable resource.

Instead of allowing discarded tins and cans to pollute the ocean, the villagers have repurposed these materials to build a seawall.

Once complete, the seawall will be cemented, providing long-term defense against coastal erosion.

The campaign, launched last week and led by the Pacific Blue Foundation mobilized the village in a concerted effort to collect and recycle waste.

The clean-up not only removed litter but also encouraged sustainable practices, with a focus on separating materials like plastics, organic waste, and recyclables.

By sorting rubbish into different categories, the villagers are hoping to adopt waste segregation as a permanent practice.

Village headman Osea Vakuriwalu has expressed pride in the villagers’ innovative approach to tackling waste and protecting the coastline.

He says the use of tins and cans in the seawall is part of a broader effort to safeguard their environment while promoting responsible waste management practices.

The Pacific Blue Foundation which has worked closely with Beqa Island communities has commended Naceva’s efforts.

PBF project officer Alekisio Sela says the Foundation sees this initiative as a model for how grassroots actions can contribute to environmental conservation.