Vatimi Rayalu was dedicated to change

The late Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu, has been remembered as a principled leader who remained steadfast in his vision for a people-centered government.

General Secretary of the People’s Alliance, Sila Balawa, paid tribute to Rayalu’s unwavering commitment to political change and national development, describing him as someone who “walked the talk.”

Rayalu joined the People’s Alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election, with a clear mission to push for new leadership.

Balawa recalled how deeply invested Rayalu was during the campaign period, noting that he sacrificed personal resources and bore significant expenses to support the party’s platform.

“He spent a lot of resources during the campaign and that included hiring a helicopter to Vanualevu, on his expenses, to take the Prime Minister to Lakeba in Lau for the campaign works”

Balawa says, the Agriculture sector was Rayalu’s forte, having worked up the ranks from his Agricultural officer days.

He highlighted that the late minister has made significant strides, particularly in policy changes, and the significant impact on farmers.

Balawa hopes, that his successor will continue with what Rayalu has started.

As preparations are underway for the final resting of the Late Minister, the People’s Alliance Party will make its way to the family’s residence for the traditional ireguregu on Wednesday.

