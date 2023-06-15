Vanua support contributes to low recidivism rate

The Fiji Corrections Service yesterday boasts having the lowest recidivism rate when compared to other correctional facilities around the world.

Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa attributed the 1.79% recidivism rate to the support provided by the vanua they have signed agreements with as they help in the reintegration of inmates after serving their time in prison.

Panapasa says in previous years, the FCS was like a revolving door, as they usually expected ex-offenders back behind bars within a few weeks or months time since their release.

She says this is due to the challenges they faced in their communities, where inmates are released.

Panapasa says the support they’ve seen from the Ra province will help them with their work, especially in restoring the lives of inmates.

“For us, it signifies your spirit; it signifies your support embedded in you in ensuring the successful integration of the people of your own who are now in custody.”

Panapasa says the Vanua have a lot to offer; they already have standard cultural or traditional platforms that can assist.

The newly formed Ra CARE Committee will now work with the FCS to identify those who will be released in the next 12 months.