Vabea Village loses five meters of sea frontage

Vabea, a village in Ono, Kadavu, has lost almost five meters of its sea frontage due to the impacts of climate change.

Turaga ni Koro Semisi Molilevu says they have initiated efforts to safeguard their community by constructing a seawall.

Molilevu says this measure is intended to protect the village from further erosion.

Vabea village is not spared from the threats of climate change.

Molilevu adds they are advising families to build their homes further inland to enhance safety.

“We started constructing the seawall from one end, and when we found that it worked, we decided to extend it. However, about five meters of the frontage have already been damaged.”

In addition to climate-related challenges, the village was severely impacted by Tropical Cyclone Harold in 2020.

Vabea is one of the seven villages in the District of Ono in Kadavu that are frequently threatened by the devastating impacts of climate change.

The village continues to do whatever it takes to keep safe while awaiting assistance from relevant agencies.