US urged to reconsider decision on Paris Treaty

[ Source : Ministry of Finance, Fiji ]

Fiji and the Pacific are deeply disappointed that President Trump has withdrawn the USA from the Paris Treaty.

The Prime Ministers of Fiji, Samoa and PNG have written to the US President to reconsider this decision.

This was highlighted by Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad during his address at the Climate Justice and Loss and Damage in the Pacific Conference at the University of Sydney in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says Fiji’s Prime Minister took the Pacific’s message directly to the White House last week and is urging the US to reconsider this decision.

He says he has deep faith in US scientists who can tell the world in unanimity that human-induced climate change is the greatest threat our planet faces.

Prasad says USA’s greatness to lead the world has always been on the back of its science, its enterprise and its exceptional genius.

He adds that the Pacific Islands perspective on climate change is unambiguous.

“Climate change will remain the greatest challenge to the peace, security and well-being of Pacific Islanders. This perspective will not change because of elections in the US or anywhere else.”

Prasad stresses that countries that have contributed to global warming bear responsibility for the world breaching the 1.5 Celsius temperature goal.

He adds that the 1.5 degree Celsius is the Pacific’s guardrail.

Prasad states that a withdrawal from Paris does not absolve USA of its historical responsibilities and the climate debt that the US owes Pacific Islanders is held in trust.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link