US renews Pacific commitment under Trump administration

The United States has pledged stronger economic and security ties with the Pacific, renewing its commitment to a free and open region under the Trump Administration.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, speaking in Port Moresby, said Washington is shifting priorities to deliver tangible benefits for both Americans and Pacific island nations.

He also met with Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica to discuss growing bilateral cooperation.

The U.S. announced that the Millennium Challenge Corporation will begin a compact with Fiji and a threshold program with Tonga, focusing more on trade and investment than aid.

Officials also confirmed the $95 million East Micronesia Cable project with Australia and Japan will connect more than 100,000 people by late 2025.

Other initiatives include investments in satellite and broadband workshops, critical minerals research, and a new strategic cooperation framework with Papua New Guinea covering defense, maritime security, and the digital economy.

The U.S. has also expanded Coast Guard patrols, launched unexploded ordnance programs, and provided $20 million to Palau to boost resilience.

Health remains central to the partnership, with the CDC supporting dengue prevention and PEPFAR investing $27 million in HIV/AIDS programs.

The Young Pacific Leaders program and Peace Corps volunteers also continue to strengthen community links.

Officials say these steps underline America’s long-term commitment to the Pacific’s future.

