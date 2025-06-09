United States Ambassador farewells the Pacific

{File Photo}

After three years serving in the Blue Pacific, United States Ambassador to Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu, Marie C. Damour, has bid farewell as she prepares to return to the United States.

Ambassador Damour has expressed deep gratitude to the leaders, partners, and communities across the Pacific for their warmth, hospitality, and friendship, saying the region had truly become a home away from home.

She praised the strong bonds between the United States and Pacific Island nations, highlighting shared values and a partnership strengthened through cooperation in development, security, education, health, and economic growth.

“To the leaders, the partners, and communities who have welcomed me so graciously, thank you for your trust and your friendship. You have created so many treasured memories, and I will always carry the Pacific in my heart.”

Based in Fiji, Ambassador Damour reflected on meaningful moments during her tenure, from participating in national celebrations to working closely with governments and communities to advance opportunities for future generations.

“From dancing with you at your National Day celebrations, to working together to advance. Shared goals on development, security, education, and health, we have made our partnership stronger and brought our peoples closer.”

She said these experiences reinforced the spirit of mutual respect and friendship that defines U.S. – Pacific relations.

Describing her service as the honor of a lifetime, Damour said she was inspired by the resilience, generosity, and warmth of Pacific peoples and would always carry the Pacific in her heart.

As her posting comes to an end, she expressed confidence that collaboration between the United States and Pacific Island countries will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

