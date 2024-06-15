UniFiji’s documentary to premier at FestPAC

[Photo: Supplied]

A 30-minute documentary, “Drua: A Beacon of Discovery”, by the University of Fiji will be premiered at the Pacific Arts Festival in Hawaii today.

It features the use of the university’s drua “I Vola Siga” in climate disaster participatory research in villages that are in and around Saweni in Lautoka.

University of Fiji’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem says the documentary emphasizes the use of traditional knowledge to mitigate climate change.

Shameem says it also documents the outcome of their research in climate change.

The university partnered with Pasifika Communications to produce the film.

Fijians will be able to attend the premier of the documentary at the University of Fiji’s Saweni Campus on June 24 and Samabula Campus on June 25.

The premier coincides with the International Seafarers Day celebration in Fiji.

UniFiji plans to have the film available to a wide audience.