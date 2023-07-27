UNDP commits $78 million support for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United Nations Development Programme today reasserts its commitment to the government through the provision of support estimated to be over $78 million for the next three to five years.

This is under the UNDP’s Multi-Country Programme.

The support will focus on three priority areas: peace, prosperity, and the planet.

This was conveyed to the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, while receiving a letter of credentials from the UNDP’s new Resident Representative for the Pacific based in Suva, Munkhtuya Altangerel.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

On behalf of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Qereqeretabua congratulated Altangerel on the assumption of her new role and wished her well for her tenure in Fiji.

Qereqeretabua also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the new strategic partnership with UNDP to deliver programs aligned with Fiji’s development priorities and needs.

Altangerel says UNDP appreciates the strong partnership it has with Fiji and acknowledges Fiji’s contribution to the global stage in amplifying the effects of climate change and advocating for environmental justice and access to resources for climate adaptation.