Udu District School goes online for the first time

Students and teachers of Udu District School are for the first time connected to the internet from the school.

This is because the Ministry of Education has the successful installation of Starlink internet, which has now allowed them to access the internet.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro officiated at the event, where he stated that this milestone opens new doors for students and teachers to access online learning, communication, and resources that were previously out of reach.

The minister also officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for new teachers’ quarters.

The program is funded with a $40,000 building grant under the Ministry of Education’s program to support housing for teachers in non-government schools.

He says the accommodation will help retain qualified teachers in this remote area by improving their living conditions.

