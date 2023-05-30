Two months for GCC Review team to compile report

[File Photo]

The Great Council of Chiefs Review Team has until July 31st to conclude their extensive consultations and prepare a comprehensive report for cabinet endorsement.

Chair Dr. Jone Baledrokadroka announced that a special general GCC meeting will be organized, providing an opportunity for the team to present their findings before they are submitted to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the GCC, and ultimately the cabinet.

Dr. Baledrokadroka says they presented their initial findings from the nine provinces during the GCC meeting on Bau Island last week, and this is based on what they have gathered so far from the various provinces, groups, and various church organizations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have another few weeks until the 31st of July to table the report; there are another five provinces to go, but there are also other sections within communities, churches, education institutes, women’s groups, and NGOs We actually need solutions and their views. We list our recommendations based on what the people say; we don’t preempt anything.”



Dr. Jone Baledrokadroka.

Dr. Baledrokadroka says the team will continue to work to ensure they compile the right information based on the suggestions from the people during the consultations.

The GCC regulations have authoritative powers for six months to endorse certain agreements and have them taken up to cabinet for final decisions.