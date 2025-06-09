Tudravu details pressure to resign over officer firings

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu

An emotional Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu relayed to the court this afternoon how he felt when asked by then Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to leave the force.

Tudravu was giving evidence in the case of Bainimarama and former Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, who are on trial for their involvement in the termination of two police officers in 2021.

When asked to describe his feeling, Tudravu says he could not believe he would be asked to resign, having been a career police officer for decades.

He relayed to the court that he informed his family he was not going to dismiss the two officers and that he believed that him leaving was the right thing to do, as he has an obligation to look after his men.

The COMPOL recalled the morning he received the call from the former PM, who he said was upset with the two police officers who had taken photos of his late brother Jonacani Bainimarama.

He says he remembers being asked to terminate the two officers.

He said that the former PM’s tone prompted him to act, and he directed an investigation to be carried out immediately to ascertain what had transpired.

Tudravu informed the court that this was not usually the case, and he had placed the two officers on interdiction, and the former PM was informed of the same.

The COMPOL then stated that he told the former PM he will look into the matter and get back to him.

He admitted that after the officer was found guilty in the disciplinary tribunal, he endorsed the recommendation on the punishments, that the two officers be fined from their pay, and that they be given warning letters from the COMPOL.

Tudravu stated that he had an obligation to protect the office of the COMPOL and PM, and he believed that due process was afforded to the

two officers, as he also stated that he then advised Bainimarama on the outcomes of the disciplinary tribunal.

Tudravu said that the former PM insisted that he terminate the two officers or hand in his resignation.

The COMPOL also added that while Qiliho was open about a lot of things, the officers weren’t able to voice their concerns and had to comply with orders, as they feared being dismissed.

Tudravu stated that when officers did not comply, they were terminated.

He adds that he was verbally informed by the former COMPOL that he will act as police commissioner during Qiliho’s study leave for one year from 5th August 2020 to 2021.

Turdravu confirmed that he had received his Acting COMPOL letter from the then President Jioji Konrote and that the former PM knew of him assuming the acting COMPOL capacity.

He also stated that he frequently communicated with the PM over phone calls and Viber messages on general topics, concerns, and complaints.

In this matter, the former PM Voreqe Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while former Compol Sitiveni Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.





