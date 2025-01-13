Tubuna lauds community-driven development projects

[Source: Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development / Facebook]

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna is pleased with development projects being undertaken in the grassroots communities.

Tubuna says the Prime Minister’s office has utilized around fifty percent of the money allocated to it in the current budget to support these projects.

He says that communities are encouraged to contribute a share of the costs of the project, and the government will step in to cover the remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are encouraging the communities to contribute as well.” People often assume that the government will shoulder all costs. That’s not the way it should be; people have to pay some cost as well.”

Tubuna says that a one-third contribution for the costs of community projects is to be paid by the community.

The minister says he has been visiting different parts of the country and advocating on this issue.