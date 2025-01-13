News

Tubuna lauds community-driven development projects

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

January 13, 2025 6:36 am

[Source: Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development / Facebook]

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna is pleased with development projects being undertaken in the grassroots communities.

Tubuna says the Prime Minister’s office has utilized around fifty percent of the money allocated to it in the current budget to support these projects.

He says that communities are encouraged to contribute a share of the costs of the project, and the government will step in to cover the remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are encouraging the communities to contribute as well.” People often assume that the government will shoulder all costs. That’s not the way it should be; people have to pay some cost as well.”

Tubuna says that a one-third contribution for the costs of community projects is to be paid by the community.

The minister says he has been visiting different parts of the country and advocating on this issue.

Survey to track cost of living trends

I feel well enough says PM

Positive parenting crucial says Singh

Tubuna lauds community-driven development projects

Women’s cooperative thrives

PM says passport probe complete

Fong Chew calls for support for incoming Commissioner

Consultation to repeal automatic progression

Payment timing critical says DPM

Self-confidence key driver of success

Ministry relies on honest declarations from visitors

Trump prosecutor Jack Smith resigns from Justice Department

Friday excited to coach Jerry Tuwai

Coach happy with progress

Prasad dreams big

Qinwen through to round two at Australian Open

Zverev beats Pouille at Australian Open

Habib puts Lebanon on the map at Australian Open

Sabalenka starts 'threepeat' bid with Stephens win

Russia says it will continue oil and gas projects despite US sanctions

Friday wary of local teams

Tikaram announce changes to Marist 7s

Monfils oldest man to win ATP

Day 2 order of play with Sinner and Djokovic in action

Zheng advances to second round as rain returns to Melbourne

Alec Baldwin sues New Mexico officials over ‘Rust’ prosecution

Aerial assault aims to stem LA Palisades fire eastward spread

Ikanikoda pushes young players to aim higher

Man in custody following drug raid

Naidu and Ravalaca set for 61kg title showdown

Ro Teimumu slams no-repeat policy

Simpson retains titles with TKO victory over Woodall

NBA coach loses home in LA wildfire

Here to serve, not for politics says Bulitavu

Tuisawau welcomes Tuinaceva’s appointment

Dubois retains title as head clash ends Camara bout in draw

Vast Los Angeles fire spreads into new areas near Palisades

'Fired up': how Tamworth ignites Aussie country acts

Jeju Air black box data missing from crucial minutes before crash

No-repeat policy never existed

Whyte excited to watch youth division

Retailers seek relief from hidden fees

Naitasiri cricket rises from plastic bats to proper gear

Toulouse secure play-off spot with 20-8 win over Sharks

Landowners back Aquilo Gold for Mount Kasi mining

GCC building set for May reopening

LA fire postpones camp

Sabalenka, Djokovic chase rare air at Australian Open

Navala gets creative for Coral Coast 7s

Suva buzzes as back-to-school grants released

Fiji 7s focus on communication ahead of Perth Seven

Senior UK lawmaker flags concerns about Shein to LSE and regulator

Police caution grant beneficiaries

Release of Shrek 5, starring Cameron Diaz, pushed back

Nausori women progress in Suva Cricket league return

Raducanu rejects treatment

Overseas recruitment to address staffing gaps

Sergio Garcia completes LIV roster with fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu

DPM highlights Hindi's role in cultural identity

US Supreme Court justices weigh in on TikTok bid to avoid ban

Naupoto flags passport printing bottleneck on first day

Premila decries new ministerial and assistant minister appointments

Kiran highlights family neglect in mental health care

Coral Coast 7s a must-see says Serevi

Ratuva calls reshuffle strategic

A shift in development focus

Workshop to boost literacy standards

Bound by the law, inquiry continues

Pillay carries life-lessons from bodybuilding

Australia violated refugees' rights in offshore detention centre, says UN

Glasgow Warriors thumps Racing 92

Leverkusen stun hosts Dortmund 3-2 to close on leaders Bayern

Joyful musical 'Titanique' puts Celine Dion centre stage

Trump avoids punishment at hush money sentencing before inauguration

Whyte reflects on humbling start

Dr Lalabalavu welcomes new Assistant Minister

Fiji holds firm on interest rates

Rewa FC calls transfer window deadline "Too Short"

Ministry receives renovated Labasa emergency department

Sinner's CAS hearing to start on April 16

Ministry looking at regulating tabua sales

Magic hope to have Paolo Banchero back to face Bucks

Nadi pubs call for full operating hours amid concerns

Over $40m paid in back-to-school support

South Korea presidential security chief warns against violent attempt to arrest Yoon

Ikanikoda looks for a second chance

First 24 teams to receive free tickets

PM hints once again at constitution change

Salaries from within budget: PM

Cricket Fiji U-19 team in their humble beginnings

NFP, SODELPA continue support

Pillay off to Las Vegas for qualifiers

Naivalurua ready to take on drug fight

Turaga ordered to follow Constitution

New Corrections HQ opens in Vaturekuka

Mascherano downplays talk of Neymar linking up with Messi, Suarez at Miami

WAF starts CEO hunt

‘Sesame Street’ 55th season features SZA, Chris Stapleton, Reneé Rapp and more

Members invited to FNPF forums

Criticism mounts over PM’s cabinet expansion

Los Angeles wildfires devour more homes even as fierce winds start to ease

Tragic Nadi deaths: Eyewitness speaks out

Village Boys focuses on defense

New ministers sworn in at State House

Seruvakula focuses on grooming young talent

Gavoka confident in government’s stability and future

Trump says Putin wants to meet him, meeting being set up

Fiji finals confirmed for final school week

Police investigate discovery of two bodies

FPS submits recommendations for reviewing Acts

Retail sector resilient despite labor challenges

Vasconcelos and Dunn to sign with Eastern Suburbs AFC

Waqabaca urges staff to foster growth and development

FNPF to host annual member forums next month

Alleged sword attacker remanded

Housing Minister steps in for displaced women

UN predicts world economic growth to remain at 2.8% in 2025

Flying Fijians gear up for an action-packed season

Major move for G9 on the horizon

Village Boys out to impress

Red Cross targets drowning prevention

Young Tennis stars shine despite challenges

Search widens for Tibet quake survivors as tens of thousands moved to shelters

New leave entitlements proposed for women

Fiji drawn against New Zealand for Perth 7s

Fijiana 7s drawn in tough pool for Perth 7s

Coach Murray ready for any Djokovic outbursts at Australian Open

Qauia battles floods, calls for evacuation center

Fijiana 7s drawn in tough pool for Perth 7s

Clan invests $740K in minibuses for income growth

Health Ministry receives 3,000 ARV Drugs from UNDP

FICAC receives 53 complaints

FICAC receives 53 complaints

Ministry clarifies civil service salary payment

Bia-i-Cake women’s cooperative receives boost

No suspicion of lies so far says Justice Ashton-Lewis

Fierce competition for Perth 7s selection

Taxpayers foot the bill for legal blunders, says Usamate

Celebrities among those who lost homes as devastating Los Angeles fires

Early rush for back-to-school essentials

Learning enrichment services boost student success

Dominion Brothers out to defend title

Sugar Minister optimistic about industry revival

Kuilamu seals win for Brisbane Roar

Farmer overcomes losses with strategic harvesting

Cricket Fiji kicks off U-19 summer camp

Kobe targets Broncos start after Madge call

Nicole Kidman commands the erotic office drama ‘Babygirl’

X Corp welcomes Meta's thumbs-down for fact-checking

No comment says Turaga

Digital transformation key

140 youths living on Suva streets

Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate

Thai police say Chinese actor was trafficked to Myanmar to work in a scam operation

New work age to be set at 16

Meta's decision to ditch fact checks 'very concerning'

Carcasses found in floods unsafe: Dr. Tudravu

Coral Coast 7s to feature world-class action

Drua set for thrilling pre-season showdown

16 tabua per month: Tagicakirewa

Justice Temo made rounds to COI on Malimali's case

Ratuva urges research-driven poverty action

Investor confidence a priority

Rekha’s football dream takes flight

Fiji Pearls banking on experience ahead of series

Liverpool incensed as Tottenham match-winner Bergvall escapes red card

Movie Review: In ‘Hard Truths,’ Marianne Jean-Baptiste gives the performance of the year

TSLS sets tech benchmark with AI chatbot and portal

Italian journalist Sala freed from Iran prison, returns home

Venezuela's opposition decry arrests ahead of anti-Maduro protests

Fiji Airways welcomes new ATR aircraft

Water disruptions expected

'Wicked,' 'A Complete Unknown' lead Hollywood's SAG award nominees

Persistent rain triggers flash flood alert

Ro Filipe responds to criticism

Who could replace Justin Trudeau to lead Canada’s Liberal Party?

Pacific Specialist Healthcare announces new initiative

Temporary Waiqele terminal to open on Monday

Jennifer Lopez identifies with real-life mom in 'Unstoppable' film

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Urgency mounts in search for survivors of powerful Tibet earthquake

Fiji Men’s 7s selection wide open ahead of Perth

1:600 ratio a challenge for Police

Beg gives back to Tennis in Fiji

Association calls for action against illegal operators

Surge in child abuse cases

Tourney to help Kadavu prep for Marama Championship

Tough questions essential in Malimali inquiry

Rain fails to dampen spirits of young footballers

Ditoka calls for extra precautions

Jessica Pegula reaches Adelaide quarterfinals

Wildfires rage out of control near Los Angeles, killing at least two

Training begins for Household Income and Expenditure Survey

Vodafone warns parents

Fiji’s strategic growth plans take shape

Cabinet resolves decades-old land dispute

Emergency Operation Center activated

Rescue efforts under way after earthquake in Tibet kills more than 120

Kolinisau to serve as Coral Coast 7s Ambassador

COI bars Seruiratu from speaking