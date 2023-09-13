Minister champions trade as driver of growth

Suva harbor.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has highlighted the crucial role of trade in driving Fiji’s economic growth.

While speaking in Parliament yesterday, Kamikamica stressed how trade has opened up new horizons, generating fresh opportunities, and promoting innovation within the country.

Kamikamica discussed Fiji’s substantial contributions to the WTO fisheries subsidies agreement during his report on Fiji’s Trade Policy at the World Trade Organisation’s fourth review in Geneva in July.

The Minister is calling for support in ratifying the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, which, once achieved, will make Fiji the first Pacific Island country to do so.

“It is crucial to clarify that this is not a legal scrutiny but rather a constructive stock take aimed at fostering a better understanding and providing recommendations for improvement.”

Opposition MP and former Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya questioned whether Fiji will be reviewing its Trade framework.

Kamikamica also emphasizes WTO’s crucial role in providing a platform for a rules-based, transparent, and equitable global trading system.