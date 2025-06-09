TISI Sangam marks centennial

Thousands of South Indian descendants from Fiji and the global diaspora will gather in Nadi from Wednesday until the 6th to mark the TISI Sangam Centennial.

This historic homecoming honors 100 years of nation-building since Girmitiya pioneers first gathered at the Nadi River bank to preserve their heritage and serve the country.

The TISI Sangam says this year marks a century of service, education, faith, and nation-building.

The TISI Sangam says the Centennial theme “Our Legacy, Our Future” calls the community to honour the past while building the future.

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The involvement of women, girls, and youth throughout the celebrations reflects the Sangam’s commitment to all generations.

The TISI Sangam was founded in 1926 by Sadhu Kuppuswamy and a dedicated band of pioneers who emerged from indenture determined to preserve South Indian language, culture, and faith while contributing fully to the life of Fiji.

From those humble beginnings, the Sangam has grown to manage 21 primary schools, five secondary schools, 18 early childhood education centres, and a College of Nursing – serving over 10,000 students of all races and backgrounds, without discrimination.

Its schools have educated generations of Fijians, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

The tribute to the old temple site and the Vanua o Nadi acknowledges the iTaukei custodians who welcomed the ancestors and shared this land.