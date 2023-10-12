Three tropical cyclones in the forecast

The Fiji Meteorological Organization predicts that at least two to three cyclones will pass through the Exclusive Economic Zone for this cyclone season.

Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau says one or two of these cyclones is expected to be above category three or more.

Tuisawau says their predictions show all parts of the country are equally at risk.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Members of the public are advised to remain alert and be well-prepared for this cyclone season.

Tuisawau adds that they are not ruling out the possibility of off-season cyclones.

The cyclone season in Fiji runs from November through to April every year.