Threat of strike looms at USP

Another threat of strike the Association of the University of the South Pacific staff is unhappy with the lack of progress made regarding their concerns.

This is not the first time in recent months that the threat of a strike has come to the forefront.

Concerns include vacant positions not filled, amongst other staff related disputes.

FBC News has been reliably informed that a meeting between some senior university staff is currently underway.

A reliable source says staff received an email this afternoon about the said meeting; however, some are in the dark about what the meeting is about.

FBC News is trying to obtain more information.