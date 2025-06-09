Thousands of lawyer complaints unresolved

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Legal Practitioners Unit is still dealing with 1,793 unresolved complaints, Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga told Parliament.

The backlog covers complaints dating from 2009 to October this year with the largest number, 222 cases from this year.

Other notable years include 132 from 2022, 128 from 2019 and 127 each from 2018 and 2020.

Turaga said there were 2,177 pending complaints when the current Chief Registrar took office.

He highlighted that the LPU often operates with a young team and that several legal positions have remained vacant.

Despite the challenges, Turaga states that as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the backlog, 1,055 complaints have been resolved between 2023 and October this year.

