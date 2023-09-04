Technical officers to support MoH’s asset management

The Ministry of Health will be hiring technical officers as part of its innovative backup plan to address its electrical networking challenges.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the 2023–2024 National Budget will prioritize these recruitments.

The Ministry has established that most of the hospitals across the country have weak electrical networks.

Article continues after advertisement

“The good thing is that we have technical officers around. Technical officers that we have put into the budget, there’s about six new Asset-Management technical officers that we’ll now help all the divisional teams to put together a scope of work required for us to support the changes that have been made.”

Dr. Fong confirmed that work is already underway in the Levuka and Labasa hospitals.