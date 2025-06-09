TAG group calls on government to appeal court ruling

[File Photo]

The Tamavua Action Group has called on the Government to appeal a High Court ruling delivered yesterday that dismissed an application for Stay of Execution Orders in relation to the Great Han development project.

In a statement, TAG expressed disappointment that the case had been framed narrowly around the approval of additional floors on Buildings 1 and 2, arguing that this approach assumes the development has already met the requirements of the Environment Management Act.

TAG maintains that this is not the case, stating that the overall six-building development plan has never been subjected to an Environmental Impact Assessment and does not have an approved Environmental Action Plan.

The group noted that the Technical Review Committee, in 2023, had clearly outlined the risks of proceeding with the project without an EIA.

TAG highlighted ongoing geological risks in the area, as well as persistent traffic congestion along Princes Road and continued water shortages affecting Tamavua residents.

TAG also raised concerns that recent court rulings have relied on assurances from the Mineral Resources Department that geological fault risks along the Tamavua-i-Wai ridge can be safely disregarded.

According to TAG, Engineers Fiji has stated that the geological investigations carried out by MRD are not technically adequate for the scale of the proposed development.

The group said it remains concerned that the courts may not be fully informed of the potential risks associated with the project.

In addition, TAG warned that the continued waiver of environmental requirements for the Great Han development could set a damaging precedent for other large-scale developments, potentially encouraging similar requests for exemptions from environmental safeguards.

TAG reiterated its call for the Government to appeal the ruling, saying the matter raises broader concerns about environmental protection, public safety, and long-term planning for major developments.

