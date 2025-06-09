Live and exclusive Wimbledon coverage on FBC 2

Jannik Sinner (Men’s Champion) and Iga Świątek (Women’s Champion). [Wimbledon/Facebook]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is set to bring the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament right into the homes of viewers across Fiji, with exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships airing on FBC 2 from 10pm nightly, beginning 29th June through to 12th July.

The two-week sporting spectacle from the All England Club in London will once again feature the biggest names in tennis battling it out on grass courts steeped in history and tradition. For Fiji audiences, the timing means prime-time viewing late in the evening, perfectly aligned for fans who don’t want to miss a single serve, rally, or championship point.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation General Manager Television, Sitiveni Halofaki, says securing exclusive coverage reflects FBC’s continued commitment to delivering world-class sporting content to local audiences.

“Wimbledon is one of those iconic events that captures the imagination of sports fans everywhere, and we are proud to bring it exclusively to FBC 2,” Halofaki said.

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“Starting from 10pm each night, viewers in Fiji will be able to experience every moment live, from the opening matches through to the finals. It’s about making sure our audiences stay connected to the world’s best sporting action, right from home.”

Halofaki says the broadcast is part of its ongoing effort to strengthen its sports portfolio and provide premium international events alongside its strong local sports coverage.

With the world’s attention turning to London this June, Fijian fans can settle in each night from 10pm, June 29th on FBC 2 for what promises to be two weeks of unforgettable tennis action.