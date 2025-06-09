Tabuya calls for tighter security, Stands firm on press freedom

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya [file photo]

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya has called on police to strengthen court security following an attack on journalists by a convicted murderer.

The incident happened yesterday when Tevita Kapawale targeted reporters and photographers in court.

Tabuya says protecting journalists is essential to protecting democracy. She urged police to use secure routes for suspects, keep journalists safe, and stay alert to risks.

The Minister also pledged to push for tougher laws against harassment of journalists and encouraged media outlets to provide support and safe reporting channels.

She praised journalists for their courage and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to press freedom, open justice, and keeping the public informed.

