Tabuya announces allocation for FCS

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, has announced that the government will be working together with the Ministry of Finance and the Fiji Cancer Society to allocate a grant to the organization.

This was confirmed yesterday at the national launch of PinkTober and fundraiser events at the morning tea.

As part of the grant, the Ministry will be looking into the financial assistance provided, and they will try to match what the Fiji Cancer of Society fundraises in a year as a form of grant.

“The Minister of Finance has just confirmed, and I’m happy to announce that from the new financial year on, we will be providing a grant directly to the Fiji Cancer Society.”



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Tabuya says this is to further their work and to support the women, men, and children who are battling cancer.