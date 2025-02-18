Surge in Fijian seasonal workers in NZ

There has been a significant hike in Registered Seasonal Employers Scheme workers in New Zealand, from 30 in 2015 to over 900 today.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, highlighted this during his recent visit to Hastings, where he met with 26 Fijian workers employed by RJ Flowers.

RJ Flowers, a family-owned company, employs Fijian workers for fruit harvesting, packing, and orchard maintenance.

The meeting allowed both sides to discuss ways to improve the RSE process and better support Fijian workers.

Kubuabola assured the workers that their concerns would be addressed, emphasizing the need to streamline processes, especially for those traveling from remote areas.

He also thanked the employers for their support and encouraged workers to adhere to the terms of their contracts under the RSE scheme.

The Fiji High Commission continues to work closely with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment to ensure the welfare and progress of RSE workers.

This visit was part of ongoing engagements by the Fiji High Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations.

