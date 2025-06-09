Sugar output falls, stability measures continue

Sugar industry has recorded a steady decline in cane crushing and sugar output over the past five seasons.

However, farmers have remained cushioned from major income shocks through Government-funded price top-ups that have ensured a minimum payment of $85 per tonne.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh revealed that while production indicators continue to fluctuate driven by poor cane quality, widespread burning, ageing ratoons and deteriorating soil fertility, the ministry has maintained consistent support to stabilise farmer livelihoods.

Singh says the five-year production trend cane crushed fell from 1.73 million tonnes in 2020 to 1.33 million tonnes in 2024.

Sugar produced also dropped from 151,591 tonnes in 2020 to 126,522 tonnes in 2024.

The tonnes of cane to tonnes of sugar ratio has varied, performing best in 2021, 2022 and 2024, with ratios of 10.6, 10.5 and 10.5, compared to poorer seasons like 2020 and 2023.

Singh says cane quality remains a central issue.

He adds the Mana variety which makes up nearly 90 percent of cane grown in Viti Levu is a mid-to-late maturity crop, meaning sucrose levels remain low early in the season.

That period, he said, unfortunately aligns with high levels of cane burning, which worsens purity, creates longer cut-to-crush delays and reduces recoverable sugar.

He adds that the industry is also battling an ageing ratoon population, inadequate fertiliser application, and declining soil quality, all of which have contributed to weaker yields.

Singh says despite the drop in local production, global conditions boosted Fiji’s returns in some key years.

Export prices rose sharply from $737 per tonne in 2021 to $1,068 in 2022, before peaking at $1,485 in 2023.

Prices eased in 2024 to $1,088, but remained well above 2020–2021 levels.

The Minister says the surge was driven by global shortages, higher ethanol production and stronger international demand for raw sugar.

Under the cost-sharing arrangements of the Master Award, deductions in 2020 and 2021 left farmers with payments below the guaranteed $85 per tonne, prompting Government intervention.

Top-ups paid to farmers over the last five years were $24.92 in 2020, $13.65 in 2021, $5.00 in 2022, $1.43 in 2023 and $13.27 in 2024.

Singh adds these contributions ensured cane growers received at least the minimum guarantee and in the past three seasons, farmers earned more than $85 per tonne due to strong global prices combined with Government support.

Singh reaffirmed that despite production challenges, the Ministry, Fiji Sugar Corporation and industry stakeholders remain committed to lifting productivity and strengthening long-term sustainability.

