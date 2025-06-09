Business

Sugar output falls, stability measures continue

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 5, 2025 12:34 pm

Sugar industry has recorded a steady decline in cane crushing and sugar output over the past five seasons.

However, farmers have remained cushioned from major income shocks through Government-funded price top-ups that have ensured a minimum payment of $85 per tonne.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh revealed that while production indicators continue to fluctuate driven by poor cane quality, widespread burning, ageing ratoons and deteriorating soil fertility, the ministry has maintained consistent support to stabilise farmer livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says the five-year production trend cane crushed fell from 1.73 million tonnes in 2020 to 1.33 million tonnes in 2024.

Sugar produced also dropped from 151,591 tonnes in 2020 to 126,522 tonnes in 2024.

The tonnes of cane to tonnes of sugar ratio has varied, performing best in 2021, 2022 and 2024, with ratios of 10.6, 10.5 and 10.5, compared to poorer seasons like 2020 and 2023.

Singh says cane quality remains a central issue.

He adds the Mana variety which makes up nearly 90 percent of cane grown in Viti Levu is a mid-to-late maturity crop, meaning sucrose levels remain low early in the season.

That period, he said, unfortunately aligns with high levels of cane burning, which worsens purity, creates longer cut-to-crush delays and reduces recoverable sugar.

He adds that the industry is also battling an ageing ratoon population, inadequate fertiliser application, and declining soil quality, all of which have contributed to weaker yields.

Singh says despite the drop in local production, global conditions boosted Fiji’s returns in some key years.

Export prices rose sharply from $737 per tonne in 2021 to $1,068 in 2022, before peaking at $1,485 in 2023.

Prices eased in 2024 to $1,088, but remained well above 2020–2021 levels.

The Minister says the surge was driven by global shortages, higher ethanol production and stronger international demand for raw sugar.

Under the cost-sharing arrangements of the Master Award, deductions in 2020 and 2021 left farmers with payments below the guaranteed $85 per tonne, prompting Government intervention.

Top-ups paid to farmers over the last five years were $24.92 in 2020, $13.65 in 2021, $5.00 in 2022, $1.43 in 2023 and $13.27 in 2024.

Singh adds these contributions ensured cane growers received at least the minimum guarantee and in the past three seasons, farmers earned more than $85 per tonne due to strong global prices combined with Government support.

Singh reaffirmed that despite production challenges, the Ministry, Fiji Sugar Corporation and industry stakeholders remain committed to lifting productivity and strengthening long-term sustainability.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Parliament clears referendum path

Parliament repeals skilled professionals act to streamline approvals

Sugar output falls, stability measures continue

Fiji Pine trust sets new direction with rebranded Logo

North biggest Christmas tree set to shine in Labasa tonight

PM bids farewell to outgoing Japanese Ambassador

Tourism Fiji brings industry leaders together for north consultation

Eight arrested in surprise random breath test

Minister Radrodro endorses 20 policies to lift education standards

Govt sets bold course to revive Levuka’s economy

UK supercharges Fiji’s sugar exports

ADB, World Bank launch Pacific islands projects under new cofinancing model

Roblox promises age checks as Australia's under-16 social media ban looms

Hill’s title fight tomorrow a significant milestone for local boxing

National Club Championship kicks off today

US Supreme Court revives pro-Republican Texas voting map

Tough start to 2026 schedule for new Wallabies coach

Owl AI to bring electronic line-calling to pro pickleball

Australian man Johnson Wen jailed after grabbing Ariana Grande at Wicked

PALM workers face job loss and visa uncertainty in Australia

US lawmakers divided over Caribbean strike video briefing

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ is a messy, un-scary sequel

Bad Bunny takes global top artist spot for fourth time

Thai worker's remains identified among Gaza hostages

Rassie warns against those betting for ABs against Wallabies at RWC

Sri Lanka cyclone survivors afraid to go home, stuck in relief centres

Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

Putin says Russia will take full Donbas unless Ukraine withdraws

The spooky First Nations movie you need to see at BIFF

Bangladesh workers to fill sugar labour gap

Minister warns against ideology limiting culture

Abilities drive festive craft business in Labasa

Evans reflects on Drua highs as tenure ends

Byrne targets depth as Fiji plan for Rugby World Cup

Australia's Lyon angry at being dropped for second Ashes test

Etzebeth handed 12-week ban for intentional contact with eye area

Trademark Bill will stop misuse of iTaukei cultural identity: Vasu

New E-Plan system slashes land approval times

PSH Hospitals becomes surprise hotspot for global medical talent

Fiji's health system set for biggest upgrade in Pacific

7,000 seedlings mark start of The Wonderful Company’s farm plan

France criticizes French journalist's seven-year jail sentence in Algeria

Pentagon review faults Hegseth over Signal messages on Yemen strikes

Goldberg pretends to pass out at The View table

FSC, Rooster Chicken boost grassroots with year-end partnership

Finance Minister confident, Opposition call growth too slow

Anti-pornography taskforce pushes for action

Rarawai Mill to resume crushing from tomorrow

Rewa duo signs with Bula FC

Technology opens opportunities for women with disabilities

Fiji poised to benefit from China’s new priorities

Fiji advocates SIDS land management support

Super Rugby also LIVE on Pay TV

Mighty Nein episode explores Caleb’s past and guilt

Brazil Amazonian state postpones cattle tracking key to preventing deforestation

Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal to assist World Cup draw

US backs UN demand for Russia to return abducted Ukrainian children

Fishburne recalls intense training for Morpheus in The Matrix

Clinic pushes for safe sex with free condoms

Former court officer sentenced to 25 months for fraud

Endangered Iguanas return to Qalito Island after 40 years

Sara Haines censored on The View after using profanity on air

Lithuania airport shuts for a second time over balloons

One of Them Days, Adolescence top 2026 Indie Spirit nods

Peruvian presidential candidates to get bulletproof vests after gun attacks

Byrne welcomes “good pool” as Flying Fijians assess World Cup path

Calls made to protect women with disabilities online

Tuivanuavou drives Fiji’s push at Oceania Cup

Fiji pushes forward on disability inclusion

New measures to tackle worsening termite damage

Hill to battle for vacant Pana Pacific Super Welterweight title

Scheffler, McIlroy headline nominees for PGA Tour Player of the Year

5G launch ushers in new digital era

Fiji leads Pacific justice reforms

Alyssa Farah Griffin misses The View due to illness while pregnant

Fed data suggests central bank has stopped losing money

Popular shows cancelled in 2025 as networks cut fan favourites

UN hopeful Grynspan vows to rebuild trust after Trump criticism

Wallabies’ World Cup pool fate revealed

Extension granted for review of controversial Employment Bill

Leptospirosis kills two, warning issued for Northern Division

Susan Powter reflects on struggles, comeback in new documentary

Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

RFMF quietly maps a forgiveness plan

US pauses all immigration applications from 19 non-European countries

Eric Dane shares ALS diagnosis and advocacy efforts

RBF reports stronger economy, lower inflation and major digital reforms

Fiji tourism earnings reach $918.4m in September quarter

YouTube says it will comply with Australia's teen social media ban

Fiji seals new pact to boost democratic governance

So You Think You Can Dance contestant Donyelle Jones dies at 46

Vuli proud to see referees recognised in inaugural awards

Questions raised over LTA body-cam controls

Ministry of Health outlines plan to address specialist shortages

Nabalebale village boy makes it to pro league

Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

Fixing education system is a work in progress says Radrodro

Rotuma talent fast-tracked into Junior Fiji Bati

Freshwater Prawn Breakthrough Boosts Fiji Economy

Kohli hundred in vain as South Africa secure four-wicket win

Premium pineapples strengthen Fiji’s agriculture trade

Fiji reaffirms regional legal leadership at PILON

Government promises fresh fix

Japan’s Ambassador bids farewell to President Lalabalavu

Flying Fijians handed balanced but dangerous pool

Nabalebale village boy makes it to pro league

Hunt for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

Calls made for targeted mental health campaign

Walker impressed with Buna

South Korea's Lee says martial law clean-up not yet complete on first anniversary

Grammy-nominated rapper Poorstacy dies at age 26

Radrodro urges failed Year 8 students to use available options

Test leads USA 7s charge to 2026 Coral Coast Fiji 7s

Visa processing speeds up

Fiji to host 2026 MSG Prime Ministers Cup

US pauses all immigration applications from 19 non-European countries

Seruiratu urges RFMF to be part of truth-telling process

COP30 delivered wins but finance gaps still threaten 1.5°C goal

Minnesota officials defend Somali community against Trump's attacks

Lifetime announces 13 new holiday movies for Christmas season

NRL clubs secure signings and extensions ahead of 2026 season

Kat Graham and husband Bryant Wood expecting first child

US pauses all immigration applications from 19 non-European countries

Vessel removal program gains momentum

Serena Williams says no comeback, despite filing paperwork

Stranger Things finale set for two-hour theatrical, Netflix release

US lawmakers to force vote on war powers if Trump attacks Venezuela

Grandfathers charged with child rape

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teenagers in occupied West Bank

Education Ministry queries bed demand

Ripa and Consuelos discuss overhead bin issues on airlines

Mataele soaks in special homecoming as he joins for preseason

Fiji 7s development squad targets high-performance edge in Korea

Suicide crisis hits youth and elderly

Smith embraces family legacy ahead of Junior Hockey Tournament

DFAT to provide new CWMH masterplan next year

RBF defends new banknote designs

More than 1,100 killed as deadly storms cause flooding and landslides across Asia

Man City's Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals

Coulier faces new cancer diagnosis after earlier lymphoma recovery

India investigates Air India after plane flown repeatedly without safety certificate

Defense questions validity of FICAC appointment in Kamikamica case

Police officer cleared of sexual harassment claims

A Quiet Place comic explores Midwest town under double threat

Nigeria grants asylum to Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate after coup

FNPF posts record-breaking $1b investment income

Midnight blaze claims two lives

MacLachlan reflects on Sex and the City role and initial doubts

Driver found dead after river crash

Cyclone Ditwah kills 410, leaves hundreds missing in Sri Lanka

Teen charged after Natovi stoning

Village mobilises to keep seaweed on track

Disney World retires Aerosmith preshow for Muppets ride revamp

Messi and Ronaldo take enduring rivalry to record sixth World Cup

Venezuela approves migrant repatriation flight from U.S.

Barrymore reveals how Sandler’s serenades stay unscripted on set

Volavola excited to link up with fellow Fijians

Fiji FA opens applications for new women’s national coach

Crackdown on allegations involving officers, Naivalurua reaffirms

Serena Williams, 44, takes step toward possible return

Surge in late HIV diagnoses

Disability inclusion must be practical across the system: FCEF

Formal mechanisms to include Gen-Z in national policy development

Fiji airports wins top national awards

State land shortage sparks government action

Mo’unga eyes All Blacks spot for South Africa tour

Fire victims get $5K

Surveyors risk deregistration for incomplete jobs

69 percent pass rate achieved for Year 8 Examinations

Spanish gold coin from 1609 breaks European record at auction

Trump raises doubts about Honduras presidential vote count

Gingerbread Labubu, Louvre heist on show at Stockholm Christmas bake-off

Illegal migrants to face clothing and mouth searches for phones at UK ports

Fiji Airways extends backing for Fiji Rugby

Solomon Islands teams add spark to Super 7s

Trusted faces behind most cases of child abuse

WNBA offers $1M max base salary plus revenue sharing

New Fiji notes released

Mets, RHP Devin Williams agree to 3-year, $51M deal

Trump met with advisers on Venezuela as US ramps up pressure

Court remands pair amid safety fears

FAME awards make powerful comeback

Renoir painting of son sold for $1.68 million at auction

Government steps up cane transport upgrades

Saver Plus sparks financial turnaround

At Britain's first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant

Southeast Asia storm deaths near 800 as scale of disaster revealed

Zootopia 2 breaks records in China with $275 million opening

Safer homes promised for vulnerable settlements

Australian teen challenging social media ban says internet will be less safe

BAF cracks down on Fruit Flies

Livestock sector set for major boost

Hong Kong arrests more suspects in fire probe as death toll hits 151

New finds in Turkey's southeast add to picture of Neolithic age

Government pushes reforms as hospital upgrades lag

Fiji ready for RWC27 pool reveal

Floods and red tape stall projects

303 lives changed through cataract surgeries

Fiji’s junior hockey teams push on

Viral video sparks court drama in assault case