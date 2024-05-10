Stakeholders note shift in behavior at Fiji Finals

The cohesive approach towards road safety during the 2024 Fiji Finals National Championship has been hailed as a success by the Land Transport Authority.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says the joint operation was able to deter unruly behaviour among Fijians outside the perimeters of the tournament.

Rokosawa says the compliance to advisories, proves the effectiveness of their campaign with a lot of exercises undertaken by the stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had to ensure that we beefed up our school visitations and also very importantly in how we coordinated between Fiji Police, bus operators and also visibility and presence during and before and also after the game.”

Rokosawa adds that there is still room for improvement.

“Even though in the games venue everything was well organized, we see continuous infringements along the main tracks coming to the game venue. People were rushing. So there’s a need for Fijians to plan ahead, utilise the resting spots along the main highways.”

Fiji Police Force representative, Inspector Josefa Rakaseta attests to the achievement, and attributes it to the hard yard put forth by the stakeholders.

The stakeholders in the joint road safety operation for the Games include the Fiji Police Force, Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Education, and the Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association.