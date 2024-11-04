Speeding and driver fatigue are of concern

[File Photo]

Speeding and driver fatigue remain significant challenges to road safety in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Land Transport Authority Road Safety and Education Officer Gerald Nathan.

Nathan stresses the importance of responsible driving that many drivers knowingly exceed speed limits, endangering themselves and others.

“They go over, I think they are enjoying that, but they do not realize that, even though there is more awareness and notices are given, our roads are tested for a maximum of 80 km/h. Even though a vehicle’s speedometer may show speeds of 180 or 220 km/h, the road engineering is designed for 80 km/h.”

Nathan states that adhering to speed limits is not only a legal requirement but also a matter of safety, as our roads are not built to accommodate high speeds.