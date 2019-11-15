Some families occupying PRB flats own properties on rent

The Local Government Ministry has found that many Fijians occupying and applying for Public Rental Board flats own properties that are on rent.

Minister Premila Kumar says a recent socio-economic survey has revealed there is a lot of dishonesty in the process of how these flats have been given out as majority of Fijians at the flats exceed the income threshold.

“This is what they’re doing. Some of them they own houses. They rent it out because it’s cheaper to stay in PRB flats. Why? Because PRB flats is subsidized by the Government. So that’s what they’re doing. So it’s a lot of dishonesty and I expect the public to support and create a fair system so that it’s fair to everybody. Unfortunately, we’re trying to encourage that people who are dishonest, people who can afford to pay let them stay in PRB flats. What we’re saying is no.”

The Minister says she can’t stand by and watch the disadvantaged being left in the cold.

“We know cases where some people have got flats and they can afford and they’ve put up satellite dish and whereas we’ve got single mothers who have got only a two day job and they are waiting for a place but we cannot provide them. So what am I supposed to do? Just let these people who don’t qualify to continue living there or should I ask them to leave so I can accommodate those individuals affected by COVID-19.”

Public Rental Board Acting General Manager, Patrick Veu says around 150 tenants were identified in past months and issued with eviction notices. He says 120 families now remain.

“Some of them we’ve given notices twice to quit. Some have indicated a timeline to vacate the flats but those who have not responded these are the ones we are following up and monitoring very closely. Because if we get this 120 off the flats then we should be able to assist genuine families.”

The Board adds that some of these families have stayed at the flats for years and have improved in their employment allowing their total gross income to surpass the PRB criteria.