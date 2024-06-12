SoE respects Speaker’s decision

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says they respect the decision by Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to seek legal advice from the Solicitor General regarding the termination of 17 FijiFirst MPs.

This comes as now questions are being raised on whether the termination was legally done and if it becomes null and void with the resignation of party leader Voreqe Bainimarama and acting General Secretary, Faiyaz Koya.

Mataiciwa says they will not comment on the validity of termination as the Speaker is currently seeking legal advice on the matter.

[Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa]

However, she again confirms that if the FijiFirst fails to amend its constitution by June 28th, they shall be deregistered.

Mataiciwa states that according to the Political Parties Act, there is a requirement for adherence to Section 2 of the Act, and failure to comply will result in deregistration.

Meanwhile, sixteen MPs voted in favor of the Emoluments Committee report, which recommended increasing salaries and allowances for MPs.

The MPs are Mosese Bulitavu, Sanjay Kirpal, Semi Koroilavesau, Shalen Kumar, Virendra Lal, Ioane Naivalurua, Sachida Nand, Vijay Nath, Viliame Naupoto, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu, Inia Seruiratu, Alipate Tuicolo, Naisa Tuinaceva, and Jone Usamate.

Also terminated was Alvick Maharaj, who was part of the Emoluments Committee.

Should the party be deregistered, the FijiFirst MPs will become independent members of the house.