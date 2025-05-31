Skills training needs more value: Sen

file photo

Technical and vocational training has traditionally been seen as a last resort for students struggling academically, but education experts argue this perspective is outdated.

Speaking during the Education Act 1966 review public consultation in Nasinu, Fiji National University lecturer Sanjeev Sen emphasizes that vocational education should be valued as a primary option, not just a fallback for those who don’t pursue university.

He says TVET graduates in many instances are earning more than those who complete academic degrees.

“In terms of TVET education, it is safe to say that it has always been regarded merely as a form of public policy which is quite sad. If you look at the working world, those with skills often earn much more than those on the poverty line. So my view here is if equal emphasis can be given to both TVET and higher education”

Sen says the mindset around vocational training needs to shift, starting with how TVET is represented in legislation and promoted across schools.

Rishikul Sanatan College student Ashrika Prasad says her observations reveal that these students are not lazy or forgetful and often possess good technical skills.

Prasad says the issue starts in primary school, where some students fall behind due to a lack of specialized teachers in key subjects.

“These days, the students that end up in high school struggle to keep up with the required skills. I propose that the new education act includes the introduction of specialized English teachers who will be able to identify these students. The focus can be put on developing new and technical skills.”

Prasad, who is also a student council president, is proposing that the Education Ministry include a new provision in the Education Act to ensure that students in what she calls “crisis schools” receive dedicated support in core subjects.

The Ministry of Education is conducting public consultation for the Review of the Fiji Education Act after 59 years to modernize the education system to meet the needs of today’s students.

The consultation will move to Levuka, Bua, Taveuni and Labasa.

