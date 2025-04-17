Singh provides update on bypass road project

Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji / Facebook

The Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, shared an important update on the progress of preparatory works for the proposed Bypass Road in Labasa.

Following a key stakeholders’ meeting Minister for sugar and multiethnic affairs Charan Jeath Singh has provided insight into the plans, priorities, and next steps to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the area.

Singh says that Fiji Roads Authority will be overseeing this project.

“By mid-April, we should be able to get some fair good idea as to how soon the project can be up on the ground. Hopefully, as we have said, the Ministry of Finance officials here too, we have asked them that we will be submitting some requests for FRA to get this project up and running.”

He adds that they have given a timeline to all the various service providers to come up with the costing for relocating.

The Minister adds that they have to submit their costing to FRA, and FRA at this stage has given an indication of planning of this particular project and planning and designing.

The Labasa bypass project has been identified as a priority for the town, given past challenges and the need to ease traffic congestion on the main street.





