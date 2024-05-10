Singh in New Zealand to strengthen ties

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

The Minister for Employment, Angi Deo Singh, has visited the New Zealand Minister for Education, Erica Stanford, in order to strengthen bilateral relations on issues surrounding the seasonal work scheme and immigration.

During the discussion, New Zealand supported Fiji with the provision of a country liaison officer.

The New Zealand-based CLO will be appointed from the first week of July to carry out the Fiji government’s mandate in ensuring the welfare of our workers as well as adherence to minimum standards by the respective employers.

Singh has alluded to the benefits to the New Zealand economy through the contribution of professionals and highly skilled and experienced trade people from Fiji.

The two counterparts also held discussions on matters surrounding labour migration, especially in sectors such as education, transportation, skills training, development assistance to boost the current skill gap and other trade jobs.