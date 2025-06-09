Singh highlights Fiji’s labour reforms at global conference

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to fair work conditions and social justice at the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva.

Addressing global delegates, Singh outlined major reforms, including a full review of the Employment Relations Act 2007, which is now being vetted by the Solicitor General’s Office before heading to Parliament in August.

He says the proposed changes aim to strengthen worker protections, promote fair practices, and improve dispute resolution.

Singh said the reforms were the result of strong collaboration with unions, employers, and stakeholders, reflecting Fiji’s dedication to international labor standards.

He also revealed ongoing work to improve compensation laws, extending coverage to injured workers and even schoolchildren hurt at school. The minimum wage has been increased by 25%, and Tripartite Wages Councils have been reactivated to support workers.

A key highlight was Fiji’s resolution of the 33-year-long Vatukoula Gold Mine strike, the world’s longest industrial dispute. In September 2024, a $9.2 million settlement was reached for 368 workers and their families.

Minister Singh thanked the International Labour Organization (ILO) for its ongoing support in helping Fiji align its labour laws with global standards.

