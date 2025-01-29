Side shows delaying inquiry: Mason

Senior Barrister Janet Mason and Barbara Malimali

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says the sideshows happening at the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali are dragging their work.

Just days after the integrity of Mason was questioned, a new development erupted with Malimali dismissing FICAC’s Manager Investigation Kuliniasi Saumi.

The now-former manager of the investigation was a key witness in the COI and was on the stand for four days, and Mason states they wanted him to return for further questioning.

Mason says this sideshow is costing the taxpayers and delaying the completion of the inquiry.

“We feel for the Fiji taxpayers who have to endure the cost of all of this; we’ve been really focused on the inquiry. Every day I come out and give you an update, so we really want to get it over and done with because we are very aware of the cost of this, and we want to work efficiently.”

Mason says the sideshows are dragging the task that should have been completed in three to four weeks.

She stresses that former Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai, Commissioner Malimali, and Alexandra Forwood will be giving evidence for the remainder of this week.

Next week, political witnesses, including MPs who have FICAC complaints, will be present.

They are Deputy Prime Ministers Manoa Kamikamica and Professor Biman Prasad, among others.

The inquiry is continuing today.