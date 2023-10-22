Service officers complete the Strategic Leadership Program

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Several public service officers from Fiji and across the region have successfully completed a strategic leadership program.

These participants are from the Fiji Police Force, Republic of Fiji Military Force, Fiji Immigration, Fiji Corrections, and Home Affairs Ministry from Tonga, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

Participants thanked British High Commissioner Dr. Brian Jones and UK Defense Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Sophie Waters for prioritizing leadership training.

The program was hosted by the United Kingdom (UK) Defense Academy.

It is designed to enhance the strategic leadership performance of selected officers and officials from across the defence and wider security sectors.

The program was held from October 16 to October 20, 2023.