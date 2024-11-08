Seruiratu visits Wairiki

[Source: Supplied]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu recently visited the Tikina Wairiki in Cakaudrove in the Northern Division.

During the tour, there were requests from the community for extensions to rural electrification through the EFL Grid Extension, improvement to bridges and crossings as well as a plea for development of Wairiki Primary School infrastructure.

Tikina Wairiki, though part of Cakaudrove, is accessed from the Macuata side of the island via Korotari and Labasa. The region’s economy depends on sugarcane farming, subsistence agriculture, mahogany and pine logging, gravel extraction, and livestock farming.

During the visit, Mr Seruiratu engaged with the community and listened to their grievances and assessed their recovery efforts since Tropical Cyclone Yasa which destroyed some key infrastructure and houses.

Residents said rural electrification would improve living standards and the upgrade of bridges and crossings would allow safe transport, particularly during bad weather.

Mr Seruiratu said there was a need to find solutions for rural communities and not leave them behind in the country’s development agenda or programs.