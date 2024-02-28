Search continues for self-proclaimed social media commentator

Kishore Kumar

Self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar failed to appear in court for the second consecutive day, prompting the court to extend the search for him.

State lawyer Moaira Konrote informed the court that police are still searching for Kumar after a bench warrant was issued yesterday.

Konrote pointed out that Kumar claimed on social media to have submitted a sick note at the Valelevu Police Station, but no such document was found upon verification, including inquiries at all Fiji Correction facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Magistrate Seini Puamau then said that if Kumar was well enough to file a police report, he should have appeared in court or contacted the court registry to explain his situation.

The Magistrate also said that if he is able to post of social media, he could have also email the judiciary or call the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and inform them.

Magistrate Puamau then called the investigation officer to the court for an update on the whereabouts of Kumar since the bench warrant was issued yesterday.

The investigation officer then informed the court that they have searched all the correction facilities, hospitals, including the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and the Valelevu Health Center, yesterday and again this morning and his residence, but all their search efforts have been unsuccessful.

Magistrate Puamau emphasized the need for continued search efforts while stressing the importance of using restraint and adhering to proper arrest procedures.

The matter will be called again tomorrow.