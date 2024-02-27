No show from Kishore Kumar in court

Kishore Kumar

The Suva Magistrate Court has this afternoon given prosecution until 11am tomorrow to ensure that self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar appears in court.

A bench warrant was issued against him by Magistrate Seini Puamau after he did not turn up in court this morning when his case was called twice.

The matter was stood down till this afternoon for prosecution to check on Kumar’s whereabouts.

Article continues after advertisement

When the matter resumed this afternoon, state prosecutor, Moaira Konrote, informed the court that Kumar posted an update on his social media page claiming that he was attacked at his home this morning.

Konrote said that Kumar claimed on the post that he has lodged a police complaint around 11am at the Valelevu Police station, and is currently under medical examination at the CWM hospital.

The state then also requested time to verify the claims on Facebook.

Magistrate Puamau has given time until 11am tomorrow for Kumar to be produced in court for the trial.

The Magistrate stated that if he fails to do so, the trial will continue in absentia.

Meanwhile, police confirms a report was lodged by Kumar at Valelevu Police Station and that an investigation is underway.

The case will be called again tomorrow.