Kumar’s requests for second cross-examination denied

Kishore Kumar

Self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar claimed in court today that he had not been in the right frame of mind during the first two days of the trial and asked to cross-examine MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Kumar is standing trial for allegedly insulting the modesty of Qereqeretabua.

He is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar is representing himself in this matter.

Kumar made the request for a second cross-examination at the commencement of the trial today.

He alleges that Qereqeretabua called him an animal, and this affected him.

He told the court that he sought counseling over the weekend, and he asked if Qereqeretabua could take the stand again for another cross-examination.

Magistrate Seini Puamau told Kishore Kumar in court today that he did relatively well during cross-examination.

This request was not granted.

The trial will continue tomorrow.