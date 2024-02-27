Bench warrant issued for Kishore Kumar

Self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar.

Magistrate Seini Puamau has issued a bench warrant for self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar.

Kumar failed to turn up for his trial at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Puamau says Kumar indicated yesterday that he would be in court.

She adds that the discussion about Kumar getting a psychiatric evaluation was also discussed yesterday and the accused had asked that he secure his property first.

Puamau asked that the police check if Kumar is in any remand facility and come back with feedback at 2.30pm.

She adds that Kumar is not in a remand facility; not being in court this morning was his own choice.

Puamau says yesterday discussion also took place for the trial to be handled by the Chief Magistrate.

The matter will be called again at 2.30 pm.

Kumar faces six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page, known as ‘Kishore Kumar Publication, claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star.