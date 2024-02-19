Trial against Kishore Kumar begins

Kishore Kumar

Government MP and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua today testified in court that she was angry and ashamed when she learnt of an alleged pornographic video circulating online.

She testified in the matter against former Computer Science teacher and self-proclaimed Facebook publisher, Kishore Kumar which started in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Kumar faces six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

The prosecution alleges that in July 2020, Kumar posted numerous videos attacking Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to possess a pornographic video featuring her.

Qereqeretabua while taking the stand revealed receiving messages and inquiries about the videos in which Kumar directly asserted that she was a porn star.

While testifying, the National Federation Party MP expressed certainty that Kumar recorded the video, accusing her of engaging in explicit acts and vividly describing alleged sexual positions.

Qereqeretabua conveyed her fury over these purported misogynistic accusations, describing the emotional distress caused by the situation.

She testified that this raised concerns about potential political motives, particularly as one of eight women leaders in Parliament at the time.

Qereqeretabua disclosed feeling a sense of anger and shame when subsequently appearing in Parliament after the videos were uploaded.

She also stated that she reported the matter to the Police and the Online Safety Commission.

The trial continues this afternoon.