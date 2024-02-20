MP testifies on mental health impact of social media videos

Lenora Qereqeretabua

Government MP Lenora Qereqeretabua has revealed in court that her mental well-being suffered due to a series of videos posted by self-proclaimed social media publisher Kishore Kumar.

Kumar faces six charges of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation with allegations of posting six online videos claiming Qereqeretabua was involved in a pornographic video and labeling her a pornstar.

Qereqeretabua, a former Hibiscus Queen and MP, expressed distress over the impact on her mental health stating that being in opposition during such times was challenging.

Article continues after advertisement

She emphasized the gravity of the situation with many people believing Kumar’s alleged claims.

The Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs also addressed rumors dating back to 1988 which remain unproven and highlighted the significant following on her various social media accounts.



Kishore Kumar

Qereqeretabua informed the court that a group managed her social media pages advising against engaging with the posts and encouraging her to seek police assistance.

As a woman leader, she expressed disgust at the personal attack and disclosed informing her Pastor’s wife and the NFP Leader.