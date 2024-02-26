Kumar requests for media ban

Self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar has requested the court to ban the media from covering his trial.

He raised this matter when the trial resumed this morning after he asked the court on Thursday last week for leave on Friday to secure his property, alleging attempts by someone to break into his home.

Kumar faces six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page, known as ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’, claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

Following the request by Kumar, Magistrate Seini Puamau then directed the accused to lodge a formal application to remove media from his trial.

The trial will continue tomorrow.